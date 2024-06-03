ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man waves machete, breaks into New Glasgow restaurant: police

    Share

    A man has been arrested after he allegedly waved a machete and broke into a restaurant in New Glasgow, N.S., over the weekend.

    New Glasgow Regional Police says the incident happened at the Tim Hortons/Wendys on Westville Road around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

    Police say staff locked the doors and the man tried to get inside.

    He allegedly smashed the front door and then fled the scene after he got in.

    No one was injured.

    Police say the suspect was arrested nearby and taken into custody.

    “A 2008 Toyota truck parked in the middle of the road adjacent to the business, still running was towed as part of the investigation as the owner was the man arrested,” reads a news release from New Glasgow Regional Police.

    Police say they also seized a machete at the scene.

    The 42-year-old man from Pictou County was charged with:

    • assault with a weapon
    • possession of a weapon dangerous
    • mischief
    • operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

    The man was remanded into custody. He was scheduled to attend Pictou provincial court on Monday.

    Police say they continue to investigate.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News