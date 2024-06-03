Man waves machete, breaks into New Glasgow restaurant: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly waved a machete and broke into a restaurant in New Glasgow, N.S., over the weekend.

New Glasgow Regional Police says the incident happened at the Tim Hortons/Wendys on Westville Road around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say staff locked the doors and the man tried to get inside.

He allegedly smashed the front door and then fled the scene after he got in.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was arrested nearby and taken into custody.

“A 2008 Toyota truck parked in the middle of the road adjacent to the business, still running was towed as part of the investigation as the owner was the man arrested,” reads a news release from New Glasgow Regional Police.

Police say they also seized a machete at the scene.

The 42-year-old man from Pictou County was charged with:

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous

mischief

operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

The man was remanded into custody. He was scheduled to attend Pictou provincial court on Monday.

Police say they continue to investigate.

