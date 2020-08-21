HALIFAX -- New documents from the Parole Board of Canada show the man who made the decals for the gunman in April's mass shooting was a convicted drug trafficker and was sent back to prison when his role was uncovered.

The documents state that Peter Alan Griffon was interviewed by police as part of their investigation into the shootings and he at first lied about producing the decals.

"At that time, you shared with your parole officer that you knew nothing of relevance to the case," the parole board decision says. "Asked outright by your parole officer, you unequivocally stated that you did not make police decals that would be installed on the car utilized by the shooter. The interview resulted in police securing a search warrant for your workplace, discovering that you had in fact produced the decals, although you had been told not to."

Police found copy of decals on phone during search

After executing a search warrant, police found a copy of the completed work on Griffon's phone.

The documents state Griffon knew the shooter -- Gabriel Wortman -- and had done odd jobs for Wortman at his property in Portapique, N.S.

The parole board documents say that charges are being considered against Griffon – either for the theft of materials from his workplace in 2019 or obstructing a police investigation.

Twenty-two people died in the shooting rampage that lasted more than 13 hours.

The decals were used by the shooter to help replicate an RCMP car.

Griffon told the parole board it had never crossed his mind that the shooter's intent was to act as he did.

Griffon had been serving a sentence for drug trafficking and had been on full parole since November of 2018.

Ties to Mexican drug cartel

Parole board documents reveal that Griffon had ties to La Familia, a Mexican drug cartel, and was arrested in December 2014.

"Your vehicle was stopped, and a search uncovered a significant amount of cocaine, a considerable amount of cash and an extendable baton," the decision reads.

When police subsequently searched Griffon's residence, which resembled a converted warehouse "considerable drugs and trafficking/production paraphernalia and money was seized," the parole board documents say. Police also found several high-powered and converted weapons.

"You readily admitted to working for a cocaine distribution operation and that your job was to store, process, distribute, and transport cocaine to traffickers," the decision reveals.

Griffon told the parole board that his involvement in the cocaine trade was motivated by his need to make extra cash to support his cocaine addiction.

Griffon denied having any direct ties to La Familia, a notoriously violent drug cartel.

The parole board decision, which is dated July 15, makes a pointed reference to Griffon's role in April's mass shooting.

"The consequences of your most recent flawed decision-making contributed to a horrific end that touched every life in your province," the decision states. "Those decisions are inconsistent with being on parole. For that, you bear some responsibility."

The parole board decided that letting him back out with full parole was too risky and that it would not "contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law–abiding citizen. Consequently, full parole is revoked."

Griffon was given a "statutory release" with conditions which include not being allowed to consume drugs, not being allowed to associate with any criminals, and having to provide financial updates to his parole supervisor.