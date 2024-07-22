Man who stole 2 vehicles in P.E.I. arrested after trying to evade police in water: RCMP

Police say a man who allegedly stole two vehicles and drove dangerously in western Prince Edward Island has been arrested following a lengthy search.

On Sunday evening, the P.E.I. RCMP asked for the public’s help in locating a stolen dark grey/black Dodge Journey.

Police said the driver drove dangerously, passed vehicles on double solid lines and fled from police.

Police said attempts were made to stop the vehicle on Sunday, however, the pursuit was stopped due to public safety concerns.

Around 6:30 a.m. Monday, the RCMP received additional reports of the vehicle driving dangerously and evading police, prompting them to once again ask for the public’s help in locating the driver. Police pursuits were again called off due to a risk to the public.

Police provided an update around 9:30 a.m., stating the driver changed to another stolen vehicle, which police later said was because he crashed the first one. Police described the second vehicle as a Ford F-150 extended cab truck.

About 30 minutes later, a post on Facebook by Summerside Police Service said the Dodge Journey, which they said was stolen by the driver in a convenience store parking lot on Granville Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, was recovered Monday morning in Prince County.

Around 11:20 a.m., police warned people in the Roxbury area to be on the lookout for the suspect, who they revealed to be 29-year-old Jerman Jah Payne. A Facebook post by the RCMP said Payne fled on-foot on Tuplin Road.

A news release from police Monday afternoon said Payne was contained in an area around Cascumpec around 11:30 a.m. with the assistance of a K9 unit and Summerside Police.

According to the release, Payne discarded his clothing in an attempt to throw off police dogs, entered nearby water and tried to hide among oyster cages.

A passing fisherman provided assistance to police, as well as the Tyne Valley Fire Services’ boat, to apprehend Payne.

Police say Payne is facing multiple charges, adding the RCMP will be opposing his release.

