Mandatory COVID-19 isolation requirement ends on Prince Edward Island

Residents on Prince Edward Island are no longer required to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

The province ended its mandatory isolation requirement at midnight.

While the mandated isolation period has ended, Public Health has issued “strong recommendations” to prevent the spread of illness, and protect those who may be at high risk of severe health outcomes.

The move comes as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are on the rise on P.E.I. Public Health says, while the number of COVID-19 cases are at lower rates than earlier this year, Islanders should take precautions due to the respiratory virus activity in the region.

“We still need Islanders to do their part by staying home when you are sick and wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces helps to reduce the spread of all respiratory illnesses such as influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 this respiratory season,” said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a statement.

“Even though the health threat of COVID-19 on P.E.I. has lessened over time with high vaccination rates, accessing treatments, and the evolution of less severe variants, it is important for people to continue to stay home when they are sick while other respiratory illnesses are in the community.”

Morrison also encourages masking in crowded indoor settings, keeping up-to-date on vaccinations, improving indoor air quality, and testing.

Public Health warns possible spikes in COVID-19 rates could still occur in the province and rapid antigen tests are available at the following locations:

All eight Access PEI locations

All provincial public library locations

All provincial visitor information and destination centres

Mask mandates will remain in place in high-risk settings, like hospitals and long-term care facilities, in an effort to reduce transmission.

Those who are at risk of severe outcomes and are symptomatic are eligible to be tested for COVID-19 at a Health PEI testing clinic, where they can also access antiviral treatment.

REACTION TO THE CHANGE

Ending mandatory isolation wasn’t the news Protect Our Province PEI wanted to hear. The group was calling on a return to more substantial restrictions.

“They remain infectious for a full two weeks,” said Chris Robinson, health economist and Protect Our Province PEI organizer. “So where is the science and the public health backing to support this reckless decision to drop the isolation requirement?”

The official opposition says dropping isolation requirements without mandatory sick days will force some Islanders to go to work with COVID-19.

They say it’s counter to good public health policy and a political decision.

“The premier says that, ‘We just followed the advice of Dr. Morrison.’ The ultimate decision makers here are government, it’s the cabinet,” said Green Party of Prince Edward Island leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

However, public health says the decision was based on the best available health information.

Morrison says vaccination coverage is high, there are now more treatment options and spikes in other respiratory illnesses show COVID-19 isn’t the only consideration anymore.

“It’s not lessening our concern, it’s actually broadening the concern and the recommendation and the importance of trying to decrease transmission.”

Protect Our Province PEI says that doesn’t reduce the risk from COVID-19.

“There’s no science behind it, and I believe it jeopardizes the health of Islanders, and the requirement should not only be kept in place, but should be strengthened to 14 days of isolation,” said Robinson.