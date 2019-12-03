HALIFAX -- Many schools are closed across the Maritimes as a messy mix of snow, rain and ice sweeps across the region.

All English public schools in New Brunswick are closed, along with all NBCC campuses. Schools in the Francophone South School District are also closed.

All English and French public schools on Prince Edward Island are closed.

In Nova Scotia, Tri-County schools in Digby County are closed, along with schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, and South Shore Regional Centre for Education.

Schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education are open, but there will be a two-hour delayed opening in the Musquodoboit Rural High Family of Schools.

Classes are cancelled at Pleasant Bay School and the Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, as well as Ecole Rose-des-Vents, Ecole NDA, and Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud.

The RCMP say some roads are a sheet of ice, noting that several cars slid off highways and roads in Nova Scotia Monday evening.

Videos posted to social media also show pedestrians struggling to navigate slippery sidewalks in the Halifax area.

CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell, says there is a risk of freezing rain for much of the Maritimes Tuesday morning, before turning to rain in the afternoon.

“Central New Brunswick will experience a more prolonged period of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain on Tuesday, while northern areas of New Brunswick will see mainly snow,” said Mitchell.

“From Fredericton and extending northward across the province, there are expected to be some fairly widespread totals of 15 to 30 cm in the mix of snow and ice pellets. South of Fredericton, the snow amounts will taper lower towards the Bay of Fundy coastline as more freezing rain and rain will be present.”

Mitchell says the remaining mix of snow and rain is expected to clear Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

