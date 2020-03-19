HALIFAX -- Many businesses in the region are changing the way they operate, adapting to the social-distancing practices.

Most restaurants in the Maritimes have had to make the switch to take-out only.

"Oh yes, definitely, we're at less than half of our regular sales," said Justin Ayre, a manager at a pizza shop.

James MacDonald is the co-owner of a restaurant that's only been in business for one week.

"From a financial standpoint, it's extremely disappointing and frustrating," said MacDonald. "There is certainly a lot of worry. I'm just trying to stay positive with it and everything that is going on."

"We did have a great first week, so there's a little bit of money there to sustain for a little while. A lot of people have been buying e-gift cars from us, which has been very helpful for a small business"

Café owner, James Walsh, said he's also feeling the impacts of COVID-19. Walsh is currently offering take-out service through a walk-up window at his popular coffee shop. He said it's a temporary solution until provincial restrictions and closures are lifted.

"Definitely not an easy decision. We have five employees and they're foremost in our mind, so it's certainly tough for us, as far as paying them," said Walsh.

Nova Scotia liquor stores are also changing the way they do business. So far, they've reduced hours and are only allowing a certain amount of customers in the store at one time. The liquor stores are still accepting cash, but highly encourage their customers to use debit or credit cards when making purchases.