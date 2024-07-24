Maritime provinces sending support staff to fight fires in Alberta

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are sending support staff to help manage the response to wildfires in northern Alberta.

In a Tuesday provincial news release, Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, said he was grateful to the crews lending a hand to “our neighbours” in Alberta. He also reminded Nova Scotians to remain vigilant during fire season.

“This is a good reminder to us about how quickly wildfires can get out of control,” Rushton said. “I urge Nova Scotians to remain diligent and continue to follow the daily burn restrictions.”

Nova Scotia will send eight staff from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables to help with firefighting efforts in northern Alberta.

New Brunswick is sending two staff members from their Department of Natural Resources and Energy. Their job will be to co-ordinate the resources assigned to large fires.

Nova Scotia is also sending equipment to Alberta as part of the combined Atlantic effort.

The province says it will continue to monitor wildfire conditions in Nova Scotia and crews could be called home early if they are needed.

This will be the second team from Nova Scotia helping fight fires in western Canada this summer. On July 12, Nova Scotia sent 20 firefighters and an agency representative to Prince George, B.C.

Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre which co-ordinates shared resources between provinces and territories to fight wildfires. Costs are covered by the affected province or territory.

