HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia eased some restrictions on Monday for sports, arts, and culture organizations.

Among the changes is the ability for theatres to start performing again, but with one important rule still in place – there are to be no in-person spectators.

"The whole industry has managed to hang on, literally, by its fingertips," said Jeremy Webb, the artistic director at Neptune Theatre in Halifax, N.S.

It's been almost one year without live in-person theatre performances in the region.

Webb says, since Neptune Theatre closed their doors, they're down millions of dollars of revenue.

Under new restrictions, arts and culture performances can now take place virtually with the number of people involved in the production raised back to 50. However, audience members are not allowed to attend.

"I just want to make sure we're treated the same way as other gatherings like this," said Webb. "For me, a hundred people sitting in a church facing front and worshipping is no different than a hundred people sitting in a very similar oriented building watching a performance."

Pam Leader, the executive director at Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S., says she's still looking for clarification on the rules from the province. Leader says without people sitting in the seats, their curtain will remain closed.

"Without an audience, there's no point in doing one of those big shows because financially, it would just not make sense," said Leader.

Webb says Nova Scotia theatre companies will meet with the province on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the new restrictions.

He says, for now, the show must go on virtually, but it's not ideal.

"Digital content is part of our new world and we will keep going with that, but it does not replace a cultural event. It cannot do that," said Webb.

The current public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will remain in place until at least Feb. 7.