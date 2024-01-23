Maritime universities, students, governments share concern after Ottawa unveils plan to cap student visas
He has spent a lot of time advocating for and working on international student policy during his time at Dalhousie University, but Muyu Lyu says there’s still a long way to go – and he doesn’t believe Ottawa’s move to cap international student visas is the right move.
“I do not think the problem is being solved sustainably and I hope the governments can work together to have a more long-term strategy for promoting Canadian education and the Canadian brand in a healthier way,” he said in an interview with CTV Atlantic.
The announcement came Monday, when a plan was unveiled to reduce the number of new international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a two-year cap on foreign enrollment, meant to crackdown on institutions who may be taking advantage of international students.
The cap is expected to result in 364,000 new approved permits in 2024. The 2025 limit on new applications will be reassessed at the end of this year.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller also mentioned the cap may also help alleviate housing pressures.
Lyu, a past-president of the Dalhousie International Students’ Association and a former member of the university’s board of governors, worries about how the cap will impact students who’ve already applied, and accepted, an invitation to come to a Canadian university.
He’s also concerned about the public’s perception of international students.
“I am worried that foreign students in Canada will be experiencing some unfair treatment or face the brunt of the public outrage,” he said.
“And I'm also worried the uncertainty about the future is leading to lower expectations, which has an impact on Canadian international education's reputation globally.”
Many Atlantic universities say there’s too many unknowns at this point to make a fair assessment of the cap.
Robert Summerby-Murray, Saint Mary’s University president and chair of the Association of Atlantic Universities, notes that international students represent about 30 per cent of Atlantic university student populations and they bring “innovation, they bring talent, and they bring a world view that is diverse and vibrant.”
“I think that it’s important to note, we are not targets in many ways,” he said.
“What we see, particularly Atlantic Canada, is the collateral damage, if I can put it that way, from policies that are designed to deal with bad actors in the system.”
He believes there are ways to work with Ottawa to improve some concerns – like housing.
“I would call for the federal government to open up access for universities to programs in the Housing Accelerator Fund, as an opportunity for us as universities, publicly funded universities, to be working in partnership with the Government of Canada to provide solutions to housing in our region,” he said.
While universities are waiting to hear what the Atlantic region’s allotment of visas will be, Université de Moncton’s president and vice-chancellor says most are concerned about how it will impact them financially.
“I think it will have an impact, a financial impact, on any institution, and they will have to find ways to balance the budget,” said Denis Prud’homme.
“In our case, about 65 per cent of the budget is from government grant and 35 per cent is from student tuitions. So obviously, there is a risk if the student bodies decline, that an institution will be faced to potentially have to increase their tuition.”
The University of New Brunswick’s Student Union president believes there’s a better way to approach these issues.
“We're kind of relating this to the housing crisis, but restricting students coming to anywhere in Canada isn’t going to fix the housing crisis whatsoever,” said Amanda Smith.
“We need to come with better innovative ideas of what we're going to do. And so, to say, ‘You know what, let's limit students coming.’ That's not going to fix it.”
All three Maritime provincial governments said they are waiting for more details from Ottawa, but value international students.
“[I]nstitutions need to ensure that they have the infrastructure to support these students,” said Nova Scotia’s Department of Advanced Education.
New Brunswick’s Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour said it believes the cap will hurt the province in the end, and doesn’t support the move.
“[W]e are not in favour of this move that unfairly targets all provincial jurisdictions when not all are experiencing the same problems. The problems the federal government are trying to address with these changes are not our issues and New Brunswick is paying the price for the problems that exist in other parts of the country,” Minister Arlene Dunn stated in an email.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
BREAKING N.W.T. hospital readies mass casualty protocol after plane crash
The Fort Smith Health Centre in the Northwest Territories has activated its mass casualty protocol.
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
A shared journey of trauma and recovery: Veterans open up about mental health ahead of Bell Let's Talk day
Veterans share their experiences recovering from mental health struggles that arose after serving in the military. 'I've gone through my own journey of hell and I'd like to think I've come out of it.'
A border wall with Canada? Republican presidential candidates turn their attention to the northern frontier
With the Republican primary in New Hampshire underway, candidates are turning their attention to border security concerns – this time at the Canadian border.
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
Ban 'parental alienation' arguments in family law cases, feminist coalition urges federal government
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to 'total annihilation'
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Two Toronto-area school boards reschedule upcoming PA days due to solar eclipse risks
The 2024 total solar eclipse and its potential risks have forced two school boards west of Toronto to reschedule their professional activity days in April, according to officials.
-
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
-
Man charged with willful promotion of hatred after allegedly distributing antisemitic flyers in Peterborough
For the first time in its 154-year history, the Peterborough Police Service (PPS) has laid a charge of willful promotion of hatred.
Calgary
-
The city is planning to convert this LRT station parking lot into affordable housing
The City of Calgary is drafting up preliminary plans to convert the Franklin LRT station south parking lot into hundreds of affordable housing units, but some community members are expressing concerns over losing the busy space.
-
Bruce Covernton, former Calgary Stampeder and Grey Cup champion, dead at 57
Bruce Covernton, a former Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion, has died.
-
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
Montreal
-
Class-action lawsuit approved over COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec long-term care
A judge has approved a class-action lawsuit that accuses Quebec's health network of failing to protect long-term care centres during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and causing avoidable suffering and death to thousands of residents.
-
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
-
Northvolt battery plant: Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke files lawsuit against Quebec government
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) says it had filed a lawsuit against the Quebec and Canadian governments for allegedly failing to conduct adequate consultations before greenlighting the Northvolt battery project.
Edmonton
-
Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
-
1 in 5 Alta. family doctors believe their practice can survive next 6 months: survey
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is demanding the provincial government take immediate action to keep family medical practices alive over the next six months.
-
wîhkwêntôwin: Oliver Community League gifted Cree name for neighbourhood
In a move to shed the 'harmful legacy' of its namesake Frank Oliver, a central Edmonton community has chosen a Cree name to replace his'.
Northern Ontario
-
Murder case in southern Ont. has ties to the north
Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are hoping a $50,000 reward will help them solve a 40-year-old murder case with ties to northern Ontario.
-
Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job back
A Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back
-
This northeastern Ontario fishing spot made Top 10 in Canada
Out of all the amazing spots across Canada, two from Ontario made the 2024 Top 10 list for fishing destinations in Canada – including one right here in the northeast.
London
-
'You wouldn’t find a single Londoner that feels safer': London police make case for record budget increase
It was billed a technical briefing for the media, but it’s a message clearly intended for the 15 people who will be voting on the request for record police budget increase: London city council members.
-
Charges laid after crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Emergency crews were called to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street around 6:30 Saturday morning. Police said a stolen car slammed into another vehicle, sending the suspect to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Man pleads guilty to harassment after selfie at dying Windsor man’s bedside
A London, Ont., man has plead guilty to harassment after taking a selfie at a dying man’s bedside in Windsor.
Winnipeg
-
'In the record zone': The Forks River Trail still closed, waiting for first opportunity to open
The Forks River Trail has set a record, but it isn't one that it wanted to. This is now officially the longest it has ever gone without opening.
-
Winnipeg's Crown Cap marking significant milestone
Crown Cap can put another feather in its cap as the Winnipeg-based company marks another decade of existence.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to have new stadium name for 2024 season
The home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have a new name.
Ottawa
-
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
-
Hundreds of students without safe drinking water at Carleton University
For several days, students living at a Carleton University residence have been without safe drinking water after a water main break across the street.
-
Safety concerns keep promised hot showers and laundry for homeless in Gatineau off-limits
People living in a tent encampment in Gatineau, Que. were promised access to hot showers and a laundry facility, but the amenities have yet to be made accessible to people because of safety concerns with the building.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher found not guilty of sexual exploitation
A former high school teacher was found not guilty of sexual exploitation at Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
New art exhibit celebrates Remai Modern’s collection growth
A new exhibit at the Remai Modern is celebrating the art gallery’s growth.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Transit strike: Hearing on possible SkyTrain disruption scheduled for Monday
A hearing to determine whether striking transit supervisors can picket outside SkyTrain stations has been scheduled for Monday, CTV News has learned.
-
'Culture of fear' and 'ongoing sexual harassment' prompt changes at UBC ophthalmology program
A section of the University of British Columbia’s school of medicine has made sweeping changes following a damning report outlining bullying and sexual harassment of student eye doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. woman admitted to killing and dismembering boyfriend, her former boss tells court
The former boss of a Nanaimo, B.C., woman accused of killing her boyfriend and dismembering his body says the employee admitted to the crime over a phone call.
Regina
-
University of Regina suspects 50 cases of alleged cheating by nursing students
The University of Regina says it's seeing an increase of cheating. This comes as the post-secondary institution investigates a batch of "academic integrity concerns" during final exams for nursing students.
-
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
-
'Has changed dramatically': Deputy Chief Dean Rae reflects on service at last commissioner's meeting
Tuesday's Board of Police Commissioners meeting tackled crime statistics from the final days of 2023, as well as marked the final appearance for a certain policing leader.
Vancouver Island
-
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
-
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
-
'You become so strong': Duncan, B.C., family enrolls infant son in clinical trial to treat leukemia
A Duncan, B.C., family’s unsuspecting trip to the ER out of due diligence for their son turned into a shock they never imagined: Their infant was diagnosed with leukemia, launching a whirlwind of treatments and many months spent away from home.