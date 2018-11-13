

CTV Atlantic





Maritimers are getting hit with a blast of winter as a storm moves through the region.

Snow started falling in western New Brunswick early Tuesday morning, making for a tricky morning commute for some motorists.

A number of minor collisions were reported in the Fredericton area as snow fell steadily throughout the morning.

The wintry weather forced a number of New Brunswick schools to close for the afternoon. Schools in zones 1, 2, and 3 of the Anglophone West School District were dismissed three hours early, while the Francophone North West School District closed all schools Tuesday afternoon.

NB Power says it is monitoring the weather closely, while Nova Scotia Power activated its emergency operations centre around noon Tuesday.

The utility says it’s positioning powerline crews and forestry teams across the province so it can quickly respond to customers affected by power outages.

“Based on the current storm track and forecasted winds, we expect this storm could cause power outages, particularly along the South Shore, Halifax Metro, and the northeastern area of the province, into Cape Breton,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead, in a news release.

“We will be ready to begin restoration efforts as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says there are snowfall warnings for parts of northern New Brunswick, which could see up to 20 cm of snow. He says snowfall will also likely be higher in Cape Breton’s Inverness County, where a winter storm warning is in place.

Mitchell says wind warnings are in effect for much of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, as well as northeast New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.