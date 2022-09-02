Mass Casualty Commission not allowing media to broadcast key witness testimony

A special accommodation has been given to a key witness at the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission.

RCMP Const. Greg Wiley is set to testify Tuesday at the inquiry investigating the murders of 22 people in April 2020.

Wiley is the officer who was asked in 2010 to look into whether Gabriel Wortman had firearms at his home in Portapique, N.S.

In a decision released late Friday afternoon, the commission said Wiley will be testifying but the media will not be allowed to broadcast video or audio from his testimony.

However, a full transcript of his testimony will be provided.

Senior commission counsel Emily Hill told CTV News the move comes following an accommodation request -- a process outlined in the commission’s rules.

“Accommodations are granted to ensure the commission receives the best information from witnesses,” said Hill via Zoom in Toronto.

Because the request concerns “personal health information” its details cannot be made public, she said.

Hill’s comments were part of a pre-written statement and CTV News was not allowed to ask her any questions.

Last week, the deadline for the commission’s final report was extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.

According to figures released in May, the public inquiry had cost $25.6 million by March 31 since its formation in October 2020.

With files from the Canadian Press.