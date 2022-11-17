Massive mattress delivery will assist Ukrainian families living in Nova Scotia

A team of volunteers spent the morning unloading a truck filled with crucial items that will assist Ukrainians who are new to Nova Scotia.

“One-hundred mattresses donated by Guardian Transfer," said volunteer Darren Millett. "It’s a huge help for the Ukrainian Store.”

The Ukrainian Store receives donated items to support Ukrainians who have arrived in Canada, without a home and often without clothing and household items.

“We implore anybody who has anything to give to donate,” said Rick Langille, who helped establish the store.

Langille added that these mattresses will directly help an urgent need.

“People are sleeping on the floor and people are sleeping on sofas or whatever," said Langille. "This is just really a godsend.”

Part of the load of mattresses was dropped off at the Ukrainian Store and the rest are in temporary storage at a church in Halifax.

Micha Usenko, who recently fled the war in Ukraine, will have a new mattress delivered in the coming days.

“We have a big family and this will help us a lot," said Useko. "We are looking for a new house or an apartment.”

Ukrainian Store manager Nanette Dean said the huge load of mattresses are the latest major donation brought to the store. Palettes of clothing and household items have also been dropped off by local companies.

“We also have donors who give financially and I will then go buy items such as kettles and frying pans,” said Dean.

Dean said she expects most mattresses will be assigned to families by Christmas.