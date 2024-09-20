Mattea Roach among Maritimers honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

The answer is: This woman is among the Maritimers honoured with the King Charles III Coronation Medal Friday.

If your question is, “Who is Mattea Roach?” you’re correct!

According to Gov. Gen. Mary Simon’s website, Roach is receiving the award for “showcasing contemporary topics as a celebrated trivia genius, podcaster and radio host, and for offering keen insight into matters related to literature, culture and diversity.”

Roach is originally from Halifax and now lives in Toronto. She became a household name in the Maritimes after winning 23 consecutive “Jeopardy!” games in 2022.

She joins four other Martimers being awarded the medal:

Andrew Paris

Andrew Paris, from Truro, N.S., for fostering inclusivity and active participation in recreational and competitive sports, as a mentor, curling coach and community leader.

Professor Aitazaz Farooque

Aitazaz Farooque, from Charlottetown, for contributing to research and capacity building, and for nurturing interest in cutting-edge technologies within eastern Canada’s agriculture industry.

Melissa Labrador

Melissa Labrador, from Queen’s County, N.S., for serving as an Indigenous Guardian who cultivates understanding about climate change and its effects on the cultural practices and identities of Indigenous peoples.

Harold E. Wright

Harold Wright, from Saint John, N.B., for leading commemorative projects that feature veterans’ stories, and for enriching our knowledge of Canadian history through numerous initiatives.

The King Charles III Coronation medal is awarded to Canadians who “have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region or community of Canada, or have made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada.”

A complete list of medal recipients is available on the Governor General of Canada's website.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.