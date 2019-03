CTV Atlantic





The RCMP located the body of a missing 64-year-old East Kemptville man on Friday.

Police say the man, who was reported missing on Feb. 11, had not been seen since Feb. 5. They also say the man was known to walk and hike extensively in the area.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP was assisted by local volunteer ground search and rescue, and RCMP Air Services and Underwater Recovery Team (URT).

“Searchers checked the lake and shoreline near the missing man's home until Feb. 13 with negative results,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The remains were located today in Beaverhouse Lake by the RCMP URT.”

The New Minas Volunteer Fire Department assisted divers in the retrieval of the remains. Police say the department’s hovercraft was instrumental in getting members of the Mounties’ underwater recovery team to the location.

“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said.