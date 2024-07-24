ATLANTIC
    • Missing senior found dead after shoreline search: Saint John police

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Police in Saint John, N.B., say the body of a missing senior, who was last seen in a boat Monday afternoon, has been found.

    The Saint John Police Force said Monday night they were searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen tying his boat to an offshore buoy near the 40 block of Beach Road.

    Several teams, including police, fire and the Canadian Coast Guard, searched the shoreline and the waters by helicopter and boat.

    Police say the body of Brian Lynch was found late Tuesday afternoon and his family has been notified.

