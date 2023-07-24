Missing swimmer found, another still unaccounted for: RCMP

A missing swimmer has been found and taken to hospital after a search was conducted in a Colchester County, N.S., river.

First responders were made aware of the missing swimmer in a river near Station Road at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

In a statement to CTV News, Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay says police have no additional information about the woman and her condition at this time.

Meanwhile, another search is being conducted in Gold River for a missing swimmer in a river near Beech Hill Road. Tremblay says the ongoing search efforts are being led by Lunenburg District RCMP, fire, paramedics, Ground Search and Rescue, the Coast Guard, and the JRCC.