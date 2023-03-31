MMA star Georges St-Pierre thrives in new chapter of life and career

Georges St-Pierre, also known as GSP, captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship Welterweight title twice and defended it a remarkable nine times.

In 2017 after winning the UFC Middleweight title, he retired for health reasons.

“I developed the condition because of the stress that I put on myself,” said St-Pierre. “It took a lot out of me.”

The Saint Isidore, Quebec native hopes one day another Canadian surpasses him in a sport he dominated for more than a decade.

“Don’t try to be like me, be better than me," said St-Pierre, who visited Halifax this week to attend the Progress Club Sports Celebrity Dinner. "Aim further.”

St-Pierre is candid about his own mental health and he works with young people, spreading what he calls a simple and consistent message.

“If you look at yourself in the mirror, you need to learn how to love yourself first before you learn to love others," said St-Pierre.

Long before he became one of the toughest human beings in the world, St-Pierre was bullied and tormented as a child.

“One of the best way to combat this for kids who are a victim of bullying, is they need to find themselves a passion," said St-Pierre, who added he found his passion in the Octagon, where he applied crucial life lessons.

“I think in life if you have confidence, it reflects on the way you behave and when you look at yourself in the mirror," said St-Pierre. "Very often kids that are victims of bullying are kids that lack confidence.”

His Mixed Martial Arts career over, St-Pierre now fights to help young find the tools to improve their mental health and live happier lives.