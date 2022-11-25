Molly’s holiday mission: Cape Breton girl remembered through hospital Christmas catalogue

She's been the face of hospital care for kids in Cape Breton this year, so it’s only fitting that Molly Wadden's likeness is on the cover of the 2022 “Give Where You Live” Christmas catalogue by the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

"It is the absolute definition, start to finish, of what Molly wanted,” said Molly’s father, Jeff Wadden, when he helped unveil the new catalogue Thursday.

Molly spent her final months raising funds and awareness through her namesake charity, Molly's Mission.

It was an initiative she championed courageously until she passed away from Ewing sarcoma -- a form of bone cancer -- in July at age 12.

Now, despite their grief, Molly’s parents are bravely fronting her cause.

"We are now just the caretakers of what Molly set in motion,” Jeff said. “We are just the caretakers of Molly's Mission, so we are involved in it because that's what she wanted. If that's what she wanted, then we want it."

"I don't think that we could possibly ask for a better person to dedicate this year's catalogue to,” said Caitlyn MacDonald with the hospital foundation.

This is the fifth year for the Regional Hospital Foundation's holiday catalogue.

It has helped purchase more than 1,400 gifts for hospital patients and their families.

"Bus passes for someone who has to travel to Halifax for an appointment,” Caitlyn MacDonald said. “It might be a blanket. Anything we can give them to provide them some comfort during their hardest days."

The Waddens themselves were recipients of a gift during Molly's battle. They say it still brings them comfort and, now that things have come full circle, they are glad to be of service to others.

"We received the first blanket, a homemade blanket,” Jeff said. "As we speak, it sits on her bed and it will remain there. Those things mean more than the blanket. It is a symbol."

This holiday season will be their first one without Molly.

"Christmas is obviously difficult. I mean, we have a piece of our hearts missing,” he said.

That's why being involved with another charitable cause that bears Molly’s name -- and her mission -- means so much to the family.

"She is making a difference,” Jeff said. “Her life mattered and I think that will, underneath it all, give us the joy we need to get through this holiday this season."

The 2022 gift catalogue is available throughout the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and online.