MONCTON, N.B. -- A $75-million mixed-use development will be going up in northwest Moncton.

Tony MacDonald has lived in the area for five years and he says construction hasn’t stopped.

"This whole area has been built up; there’s so many subdivisions that have been built," he said.

There’s more on the way. On Monday night, Moncton City Council gave the green light to a project that includes six, six-storey apartment buildings and two townhouses. Combined, they will house 519 units.

"We want a full range of housing for single professionals, families, retirees and people who want to age in place," said Bill Budd, Moncton's urban planning director.

Two of the buildings will also house commercial space. The 13-acre development will be built by Cordova Realty.

"It’s a major intersection where you would expect to see a mixed-use centre and node with higher density, with supportive neighborhood amenities and retail," Budd said.

The city has focused on growing this section of the city.

Upgrades to infrastructure have allowed this type of growth to move forward.

"From a smart growth perspective, the city, over the years has invested $3 million in trunk sewer infrastructure, probably $12 to $15 million in sidewalks, trails, upgrading streets," Budd said.

The proposal received unanimous approval from city council. No one showed up to voice opposition to the project.

"That’s what I think the city is for," MacDonald said. "It’s meant for development and if you want peace and quiet, you can move outside the city."

This will be the fourth large construction project for the northwest part of the city.

A $15 million YMCA and two new schools priced at a combined $50 million have all been built in the last few years.

The development will be built in phases over the next five-to-10 years. Construction is scheduled to start in the spring of 2021.