CANAAN STATION. N.B. -- New Brunswick firefighters spent Friday afternoon battling a forest fire northwest of Moncton.

Moncton firefighters were called to the scene near Canaan Station -- past Gallagher Ridge Road -- just after 1 p.m.

The Department of Natural Resources says the fire was about two hectares in size and that no homes were in danger.

Water bombers and spotter planes were on scene to monitor hot spots.

One man who owns a camp near where the fire began says the wind and heat made matters worse.

"We were fishing and we watched the water bombers come over and then I got like 15 texts and phone calls," said Albert Price. "It's the only camp in the area."

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Temperatures in the Moncton area reached near 30 degrees on Friday.