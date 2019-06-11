

CTV Atlantic





A 15-year-old boy is facing assault charges after he allegedly attacked a man at a hospital in Moncton.

The RCMP responded to the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 34-year-old man was assaulted. They didn’t specify whether the man worked at the hospital or was visiting the facility.

A Moncton teen was arrested at the scene. He is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, and breach of conditions.

The boy appeared Tuesday in Moncton provincial court, where he was ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric examination.

He is due back in court on July 10.