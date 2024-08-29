More affordable housing coming to Antigonish, N.S.

Antigonish, N.S., will soon have more affordable housing thanks to a partnership between all three levels of government.

The province announced the partnership supporting the second phase of the Appleseed Court development on Thursday. The new development will add three buildings and 17 units adjacent to the existing 12-unit complex that was opened by the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society in 2022, according to a news release from the province. The addition will include four barrier-free units and a community navigator provided by the society. The location is close to supermarkets, schools and other amenities.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson is the MLA for Antigonish. She said the project shows what can be accomplished when all three levels of government work together.

"The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has built a reputation for creating vibrant, accessible and affordable communities where individuals, seniors and families want to live and call their home,” Thompson said, speaking on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, in the release.

The total cost of the project is more than $5.8 million. The province is spending $2.72 million through the Affordable Housing Development program, as well as contributing land to the project through the Land for Housing program. The federal government is providing more than $2.64 million in forgivable funding and loans.

Owen McCarron, warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, said they were “thrilled” with the funding.

“The addition of these affordable housing units to our community will help stabilize the housing market and provide much needed housing to those in need,” McCarron said.

The town and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish will provide grant funding to assist with construction and operating costs. Community members, local businesses, the Sisters of St. Martha and the Community Housing Growth Fund will all provide additional financing.

Proposals for 11 developments have been approved since the program began in 2022 with the potential to create as many as 1,000 new units including 430 affordable units.

This will be the fourth affordable housing development in partnership between the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society and the province.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2025.

