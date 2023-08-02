More flight options and affordable prices needed in Sydney

A daily flight to Toronto and Montreal is the only commercial air traffic leaving Sydney making for a quiet terminal and grounds throughout the day.

“I think it's disappointing to see that we are down to one airline and one flight per day,” said Jenna Lahey, CEO of Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce

WestJet lifted its wheels more than a year ago and hasn't returned, leaving Air Canada as the only major airline and limited options for travelers.

“Nobody wants to make the drive to Halifax and there is definitely support here for a flight from Sydney to Halifax, but at this point I think the cost is just prohibited for people,” said Lahey.

The Halifax to Sydney flight was axed almost two years ago, after being on the schedule for decades.

Affordable tickets and more options for travelers is the goal for the interim CEO at the airport.

“There's actually a handful we've been talking to since January. I really can't reveal too much at this point,” said Sydney Airport interim CEO Angela Zorzi-Gouthro.

Flair Airlines released plans yesterday to add a direct flight to Orlando from Saint John starting at a cost of $59.

Low cost options like that are what many would like in Sydney.

“We're in talks with a couple of airlines that we'll decide finally in the fall and hope to have at least one other major airline in here in the summer of 2024,” said Zorzi-Gouthro.

A round table with stakeholders and Air Canada is scheduled for October.

“We're looking forward to having the concerns of the community voiced to them directly,” said Lahey.

