More than 1,000 Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm

Nova Scotia Power says Thursday's outages were caused by high winds, which brought trees in contact with power lines. (Source: Twitter/Nova Scotia Power) Nova Scotia Power says Thursday's outages were caused by high winds, which brought trees in contact with power lines. (Source: Twitter/Nova Scotia Power)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island