Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes

A soggy winter storm has made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.

Schools across New Brunswick are closed for the day. Many Nova Scotia school districts have bus restrictions in place, and schools on Prince Edward Island remain open.

A snowfall warning remains in effect in northern and central areas of New Brunswick where amounts could reach 20 to 30 centimetres.

The snow is expected to turn to rain by early Thursday afternoon for all but the northernmost area of New Brunswick.

A special weather statement is in effect in the eastern part of New Brunswick warning of accumulating snow changing to rain along with strong winds.

Rainfall warnings extend across southwestern New Brunswick and across mainland Nova Scotia.

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the higher rainfall amounts may combine with snow melt to increase the risk of hydroplaning conditions and localized flooding.

A wind warning continues to blanket Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. It’s also still in effect for the Acadian Peninsula and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick.

A strong southerly wind may peak with widespread gusts of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, and 80 to 100 kilometres per hour winds on exposed areas of the coast and higher terrain.

And a Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect in Inverness County - Mabou and north, where winds may reach 140 km/h near noon.

A special weather statement is also in effect in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties. Environment Canada says higher than normal water levels and very large waves are expected along the coast.

TRAVEL

The Confederation Bridge has restricted certain vehicles from crossing due to high winds.

Marine Atlantic says its Thursday departures from North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., at 11:45 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. have been cancelled. The Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossings at 11:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. are also cancelled.

Tancook Ferry has suspended service for the day.

The Saint John Police Force says water is pooling on many streets and there is some localized flooding. Saint John Transit says buses are operating, but there may be delays due to road conditions.

Travel is not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway Route 2 between the Quebec border and Upper Kingsclear, N.B.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Kalin Mitchell