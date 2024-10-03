ATLANTIC
    • More than 200 drivers charged with impaired-related offences over 3 months: N.S. RCMP

    Lawyer Paul Doroshenko holds a breathalyzer in Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Lawyer Paul Doroshenko holds a breathalyzer in Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    The RCMP in Nova Scotia says more than 200 drivers were charged with impaired-related offences during a three-month period this year.

    Statistics released for all RCMP detachments in Nova Scotia reveal that from April to June:

    • 188 people were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol
    • 10 people were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by drug
    • 24 people were charged with refusal of a demand made by a peace officer

    The RCMP says an additional 148 people were issued administrative driving suspensions for operating a conveyance while having consumed alcohol.

    The force says there about 419 RCMP members in Nova Scotia with training related to drug-impaired driving, including 32 drug-recognition experts.

    Nova Scotia RCMP says it also has 427 trained breath technicians who are qualified to operate instruments that determine a driver's blood alcohol concentration.

    If a driver fails or refuses to provide a breath sample, they can face criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving.

    Police say there are a range of fines and periods of driving prohibitions for those convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

    Anyone who sees someone driving erratically or unsafe is asked to call 911 immediately.

