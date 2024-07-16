ATLANTIC
More

    • 25-year-old man dead after two-vehicle crash in South Rawdon, N.S.

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    A 25-year-old Colchester County man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a Nova Scotia highway Monday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a collision between a van and a truck at the intersection of Highway 14 and South Rawdon Road around 11:50 a.m. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver and passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.

    Police, with help from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, is investigating the incident.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News