25-year-old man dead after two-vehicle crash in South Rawdon, N.S.

A 25-year-old Colchester County man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a Nova Scotia highway Monday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a collision between a van and a truck at the intersection of Highway 14 and South Rawdon Road around 11:50 a.m. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Police, with help from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, is investigating the incident.

