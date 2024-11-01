62-year-old man dies in P.E.I. crash

A 62-year-old man died in a garbage truck crash in Scotchfort, P.E.I. on Friday morning.

Police responded to the crash around 10:40 a.m. and learned the garbage truck left the road and landed on its side on Afton Road, according to an RCMP news release.

The man from Charlottetown was declared dead at the scene.

Safety officials from the province and the Coroner’s Officer are helping with the investigation.

