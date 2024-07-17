Antique Automobile Museum in Edmundston, N.B., to reopen in 2025

The Antique Automobile Museum in Edmundston, N.B., will reopen its doors to the public in 2025.

The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture is partnering with the City of Edmundston and museum officials to prepare the museum and its collections for public exhibition.

“Our goal is to strengthen cultural experiences, conserve history and promote our heritage for New Brunswickers and our visitors,” said Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace. “Having historical objects, such as this collection of vehicles, in the care of public institutions is very important to our provincial history and well worth preserving and sharing.”

The first phase of the museum restoration is complete, including a new roof for the museum. Upgrades will continue this year.

Edmundston Mayor Eric Marquis said he was grateful for the support the museum has received.

“This collaboration will give new life to the Antique Automobile Museum and is great news for the regional economy and for the preservation of our heritage,” Marquis said.

Last fall, an architect and project manager were engaged to plan museum upgrades and develop a new design for the facility.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.