P.E.I. residents living with Type 1 diabetes eligible for help covering cost of insulin pumps

Islanders living with Type 1 diabetes are eligible to receive help with the cost of insulin pumps and related supplies beginning Sept. 1.

The PEI Insulin Pump Program provides financial assistance to medically eligible residents, according to a news release from the province. The program was previously open to those up to age 25, however the province has now removed that age limit.

“Living with Type 1 diabetes is challenging and insulin pumps can be a great option to achieve better control over blood glucose levels. Removing the age limit and offering the program to people of any age, who are medically eligible, will provide immediate funding assistance to 165 Island residents currently using insulin pump therapy,” said Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane in the release.

The province says there are approximately 1,100 people on Prince Edward Island who are living with Type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune disease that prevents the pancreas from producing insulin.

“People living with this chronic condition need to inject insulin or use an insulin pump to ensure they receive the right amount of insulin to maintain blood glucose (sugar) levels,” reads the release.

Islanders who are looking to apply for the Insulin Pump Program and are already using a pump are asked to contact the program administrator at 1-833-335-0538 or by email to request an application. Those who are interested, but not currently using an insulin pump, are asked to take the Are You Ready to Pump self-assessment and refer to the Insulin Pump Program for more information.

“Managing Type 1 diabetes is an area that requires significant attention and support. Financial support for insulin pumps and related care helps those with diabetes achieve improved glucose control while providing the safety benefit of minimizing low blood sugars. Expanding access to this program will benefit many Islanders who are living with Type 1 diabetes,” said Andrew MacDougall, the executive director of Community Health and Seniors Care for Health PEI.

The government says Health PEI is actively recruiting insulin pump specialist physicians and diabetes educators to support the program.

