Bible Hill, N.S., man charged with more than a dozen break-in offences
A Bible Hill, N.S., man is facing multiple breaking and entering and mischief charges after the RCMP caught him allegedly causing damage to a building.
According to a Friday news release, police responded to a reported impaired driver who was believed to have damaged a building on Sipu Road in Bible Hill around 7:21 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say the man showed signs of impairment, and when he provided samples to an approved screening device, he failed and was arrested.
The release says the initial investigation suggests the man accessed several unoccupied areas of the building and “caused significant damage” to it and the equipment inside.
Michael Gratto, 36, was charged with:
- breaking and entering with intent (14 counts)
- impaired operation of a conveyance
- mischief over $5,000 (21 counts)
- theft under $5,000 (two counts)
Gratto will be back in court on Feb. 7, 2024.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
