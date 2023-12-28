Biggest Maritime stories of 2023 from A to Z: Part One

A lot can happen in 12 months and the Maritimes saw plenty of major stories that affected hundreds of thousands of people in 2023. Looking back at the last year, it can be difficult to remember the biggest headlines and newsmakers, so CTV Atlantic has compiled an alphabetical list of the top stories that defined the Maritimes.

Atlantic Loop: The long-awaited Atlantic Loop project, which was supposed to provide New Brunswick and Nova Scotia with hydroelectricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, suffered a significant setback when Nova Scotia said it was no longer part of their plan to hit 2030 renewable energy targets. The province later announced a modified loop with New Brunswick that is expected to cost between $1 and $2 billion.

Building: All three Maritime provinces were covered with cranes in 2023 as governments set out to build apartments and condos to accommodate growing populations. Nova Scotia alone plans to build 42,200 housing units by 2028.

Carbon: Maritimers started paying the federal carbon price in July, but in October Ottawa announced it was pausing the carbon tax on home heating oil for the next three years. The Nova Scotia and New Brunswick premiers later signed a letter requesting carbon tax exemptions on all forms of home heating.

Donkin Mine: After a pair of roof falls at the Donkin Mine in Cape Breton last July, the Nova Scotia government issued a stop work order for the operation. Following months of inactivity, a geological expert recommended a two-phase approach to reopen the mine. In late December, the province officially lifted the order.

Encampments: The growing amount of people experiencing homelessness became more and more visible in 2023 as tents popped up across the Maritimes. More than 1,000 people are homeless in Halifax and deaths have been reported at some encampments.

Flooding: The historic flooding in Nova Scotia in July brought more than 250 millilitres to some parts of the province, damaged roads, bridges, and homes, and resulted in the deaths of four people.

Gas and Groceries: Inflation hit Maritimers hard in their wallets this year as the cost of gas and groceries continued to rise.

Health Care: Problems in emergency rooms, surgeries, and doctors’ offices plagued the Maritimes in 2023 as tens of thousands of people are without care providers. The provincial governments announced plans to recruit new health-care professionals, launch digital services, and other measures. A December study from the Fraser Institute found all three Maritime provinces lead the country in wait times for specialist treatment.

Inquest: Several inquests were held in 2023, including one looking into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken, a New Brunswick teen who died by suicide in 2021.