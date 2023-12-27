Nova Scotia lifts stop work order for Donkin Mine

The province of Nova Scotia says the stop work order for the Donkin Mine was lifted Wednesday, allowing the Cape Breton mine to resume production if it chooses to do so.

The stop work order was put in place in July, following a pair of roof falls.

In November, a geological expert hired by the province of Nova Scotia to conduct a review of the idled mine recommended a two-phase approach to safely reopen it.

In a Wednesday news release from the government, the province says the mine’s operator, Kameron Coal Management Ltd., has met the Phase 1 safety requirements from its most recent compliance order. The requirements included updating the hazard assessment classification system and adding further monitoring measures in the tunnel.

"The Department is satisfied that Kameron Coal has met the conditions outlined in the compliance order," said Scott Nauss, the department's senior executive director of safety, in the release.

"We will continue with strong oversight of this complex worksite to help ensure the company is doing the right things to keep workers safe."

According to the province, Phase 2 requires Kameron Coal Management Ltd. to hire an independent third-party engineer with specialized experience in mining and tunnelling to review the mine's ground control plan before Feb. 29.

“The mine can operate during the winter months when humidity is lower and not impacting the mine's infrastructure,” reads the release.

