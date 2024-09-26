Both P.E.I. ferries out of service until at least next week

There will be no ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island until at least next week as both vessels continue to undergo repairs.

Northumberland Ferries Limited (NFL) said MV Saaremaa I’s third main engine will receive repairs throughout the weekend and on Monday. It will have final tests Monday night and Tuesday with the hope it can resume service Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, NFL announced MV Saaremaa I would be out of service due to issues with two of its four main engines.

The ferry sails between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.

NFL also announced MV Confederation, which collided with a wharf while docking on Sept. 15, is undergoing bow visor repairs in Pictou, N.S. An update on the repair schedule is expected to be finalized by the shipyard Monday.

“We recognize the impact this situation has had and will continue to have on our customers through this lengthy delay of service,” said Jeff Joyce, vice-president of marine operations and general manager of NFL, in the release. “We apologize for the disruption it is causing. We will continue to do all we can to fast track the repairs to be back in service as soon as possible.”

The company previously said it would not take bookings up to and including Sept. 29.