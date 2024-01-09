Counterfeit cash investigation leads to 3 arrests in N.B.

ATLANTIC
    Three people from New Brunswick are facing charges in relation to a counterfeit money investigation.

    According to a Tuesday news release, the RCMP received a report of a person who tried to buy cigarettes using counterfeit money at a Muwin Lane business on Woodstock First Nation on Dec. 26, 2023.

    Police later received a report of a person using counterfeit money to pay for gas a Meductic business on Route 122 on Jan. 1.

    On Jan. 2, a Hartland business reported being broken into and having several items stolen. The pickup truck allegedly used in the theft was stolen on Dec. 24, 2023.

    Police received another report of a woman using counterfeit cash to pay for gas at a Perth-Andover business on Jan. 4. The woman allegedly drive the same stolen truck.

    Later that day, an officer spotted the vehicle at a Perth-Andover residence. Three people — a 30-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman — ran towards the residence, but the police pursued and arrested them.

    Police searched the residence and say they recovered several of the items stolen from the Hartland business. The three suspects appeared in court on Jan. 5.

    Regis Bowmaster was charged with:

    • resisting or obstructing a peace officer
    • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

    Victoria King was charged with:

    • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • failure to comply with a release order

    Felicia Fulton was charged with:

    • theft of gas
    • possession of counterfeit money
    • using counterfeit money
    • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • failure to comply with a probation order

