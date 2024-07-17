Designated zones proposed for homeless encampments around Saint John, N.B.

A proposal to zone where homeless encampments can be located within Saint John, N.B., will move forward to city council next week.

The municipality’s new three-year homelessness strategy titled “Housing for All” was presented at the city’s public safety committee meeting on Wednesday. The plan includes sections about resource coordination, emergency support, prevention, and housing.

The proposed plan also identifies three different zones within Saint John for homeless encampments: a ‘green zone’ for structured unhoused sites, a “yellow zone” permitting tents at certain times of the year, and a ‘red zone’ banning unsheltered structures of any kind.

No sites were identified during Wednesday’s presentation.

Saint John chief administrative officer Brent McGovern said zones would be designated over the next few months, if the plan was approved.

“I know that will be difficult if this is accepted because the willingness to have a ‘green zone’ anywhere near your home will be limited,” said McGovern at the meeting. “However, in saying that, I think it’s also important to note that ‘green zones’ will not be simply the state of what we have today. “

McGovern said any site in the “green zone” would include fencing, washroom facilities, and services from front line providers.

“It’s a better situation, it’s a different situation,” said McGovern. “It’s not ideal, but it's progress towards where we want to go.”

The proposed plan also mentions a “respectful and dignified relocation of individuals sleeping rough in red and yellow zones.”

Other planks of the strategy include a cleanup program to assist with garbage collection at encampment sites, a means for the public to communicate concerns or questions regarding homelessness, an update to the municipality’s emergency plan to address increased homelessness, and the distribution of mobile sharps containers.

Councillor Joanna Killen said the plan was missing “robust” long-term housing solutions, along with measurable goals, detailed funding, earlier interventions, improved data collection, and a better integration of health services.

“I can’t support this,” said Killen at the meeting. “It’s insufficient.”

McGovern said housing wasn’t an official municipal responsibility.

“While I understand there can be an appetite to actually move into a space that is really the responsibility of the Province of New Brunswick, it’s important that we also stay in our lanes until such time as there are funds that flow from the province that actually enable the delivering of some of these things with respect to measurable goals and timelines,” said McGovern.

Councillor Greg Stewart said the proposed plan doesn’t satisfy public safety concerns.

“It’s a huge problem, it’s the elephant in the room, and I know there’s lots of people chomping at the bit to talk about this,” said Stewart. “We’ve got people that are out of control right now in this city, and honestly we need more in-your-face enforcement to start bringing it back, dialing it back down.”

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon said the proposed plan was a good starting point.

“I feel although this is urgent and we’re in a crisis, this is a less reactive process that we're in now and more of a strategic process,” said Reardon. “I think that’s what we need if we want to impact this at all.”

According to the Saint John Human Development Council, the number of people who’ve experienced homelessness in Saint John has more than doubled over two years, to 344 people.

