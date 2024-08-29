Some P.E.I. ferry crossings cancelled Thursday

ATLANTIC
    An image of the MV Saaremaa 1. (Northumberland Ferries) An image of the MV Saaremaa 1. (Northumberland Ferries)
    Northumberland Ferries says some crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have been cancelled Thursday due to weather conditions.

    A strong wind warning was issued at 3 a.m. for the eastern half of the Northumberland Strait.

    Environment Canada says winds of 20 to 33 knots, about 60 km/h, are occurring or expected to occur in the area.

    MV Saaremaa has cancelled sailings for the day.

    The MV Confederation is now scheduled to depart Wood Islands, P.E.I., at:

    • 7 a.m.
    • 10 a.m.
    • 1:30 p.m.
    • 5 p.m.

    The ferry will also depart Caribou, N.S., at:

    • 8:30 a.m.
    • 11:45 a.m.
    • 3:15 p.m.
    • 6:30 p.m.

