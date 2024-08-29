Some P.E.I. ferry crossings cancelled Thursday

Northumberland Ferries says some crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have been cancelled Thursday due to weather conditions.

A strong wind warning was issued at 3 a.m. for the eastern half of the Northumberland Strait.

Environment Canada says winds of 20 to 33 knots, about 60 km/h, are occurring or expected to occur in the area.

MV Saaremaa has cancelled sailings for the day.

The MV Confederation is now scheduled to depart Wood Islands, P.E.I., at:

7 a.m.

10 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

5 p.m.

The ferry will also depart Caribou, N.S., at: