    • Three men arrested after magic mushrooms, illegal cannabis products seized from trailer in Amherst: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Three men from New Brunswick are facing charges under the Cannabis Act after drugs were seized from a parked utility trailer in Amherst, N.S.

    The Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on a trailer on Albion Street on Tuesday.

    During the search, police say officers seized:

    • illegal cannabis and edibles
    • a quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
    • a quantity of cash

    Three men were arrested as a result of the search warrant, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Two Fredericton men, a 32-year-old and a 29-year-old, will face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and selling.

    Both men were released and will appear in Amherst provincial court at a later date.

    Police say the third man was released and is not expected to be charged.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

