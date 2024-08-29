Three men arrested after magic mushrooms, illegal cannabis products seized from trailer in Amherst: N.S. RCMP

Three men from New Brunswick are facing charges under the Cannabis Act after drugs were seized from a parked utility trailer in Amherst, N.S.

The Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on a trailer on Albion Street on Tuesday.

During the search, police say officers seized:

illegal cannabis and edibles

a quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

a quantity of cash

Three men were arrested as a result of the search warrant, according to a news release from RCMP.

Two Fredericton men, a 32-year-old and a 29-year-old, will face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and selling.

Both men were released and will appear in Amherst provincial court at a later date.

Police say the third man was released and is not expected to be charged.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.