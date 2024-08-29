Three men arrested after magic mushrooms, illegal cannabis products seized from trailer in Amherst: N.S. RCMP
Three men from New Brunswick are facing charges under the Cannabis Act after drugs were seized from a parked utility trailer in Amherst, N.S.
The Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on a trailer on Albion Street on Tuesday.
During the search, police say officers seized:
- illegal cannabis and edibles
- a quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
- a quantity of cash
Three men were arrested as a result of the search warrant, according to a news release from RCMP.
Two Fredericton men, a 32-year-old and a 29-year-old, will face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and selling.
Both men were released and will appear in Amherst provincial court at a later date.
Police say the third man was released and is not expected to be charged.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Dead 8-year-old child found in vehicle of man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine I-95 bridge
A man being pursued in the killing of a woman in New Hampshire was fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine, authorities said Thursday. An 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man's car.
Mummies on cocaine? Preserved brains from the 17th century fail drug test
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
Trump can soon tap his US$2 billion Truth Social fortune. But it won't be easy
For months, former President Donald Trump has been sitting on a social media fortune that he couldn’t touch. That will change very soon.
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Israel kills prominent militant as it wages its deadliest West Bank raids since the Gaza war began
The Israeli military said it killed five more militants, including a local commander, early Thursday in the West Bank as it pressed ahead with what appeared to be the deadliest military operation in the occupied territory since the start of the war in Gaza.
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is investigating two government MLAs – Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill and Gary Grewal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'A culture change:' Ontario launches advertising blitz as new cellphone ban goes into effect for public schools
Ontario’s new minister of education will hold her first news conference since taking over the portfolio earlier this month.
-
Durham police arrest 32 people, lay 184 charges after six-month long investigation
Durham police say a six-month long multi-jurisdictional firearms investigation has led to the arrest of 32 people, resulting in 184 charges being laid and the seizure of 16 weapons.
-
Looking for a used car? Consumer Reports names these as the most reliable brands
With the average cost of a new car in Canada sitting at around $68,000, according to Autotrader.ca, how do you pick the right used vehicle that won't end up costing more in the years to come?
Calgary
-
Medicine Hat mayor's powers, salary restored following judicial review
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
-
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
-
10 things to do in Calgary over the Labour Day long weekend
Ten things to do in Calgary this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Victim and suspect in Edmonton Corn Maze homicide have connection to Alberta Hospital: sources
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze have a connection to the Alberta Hospital.
-
Metallica says fan died Friday at Edmonton concert
Heavy metal band Metallica on Wednesday paid tribute to a fan it said died at one of their recent Commonwealth Stadium shows.
-
Doctors, nurses say Alberta plan to transfer hospitals alarming and concerning
Alberta's doctors and nurses say they have questions and concerns about the government's plan to off-load underperforming hospitals to third-party operators.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Concordia University reports drop in enrolment following tuition hike
Montreal's Concordia University is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in new registrations of out-of-province students following a tuition hike announced last year by the Quebec government.
-
Sentencing delayed for convicted DDO teacher in sexual assault case
The long-awaited sentencing in the sexual assault case of a former teacher at a private school in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) was once again delayed.
-
Man dead after shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides
Provincial police (SQ) say that at around 3:30 p.m., a call came in reporting multiple shots fired in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Fatal hit-and-run near Smiths Falls: OPP offering $50K, billboard to lead into the suspect involved on Hwy 15
A $50,000 award is being offered by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for information to identify the driver of a vehicle involved with a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 15 near Smiths Falls last fall.
-
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
London
-
90 year old loses thousands in alleged retirement home fraud
A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.
-
LDCSB continues to open more schools and classrooms to match population growth
St. Gabriel is the London District Catholic School Board's (LDCSB) newest elementary school. Slated to open in January, it will be immediately filled - a sign of the unprecedented growth for the board.
-
Convenience stores are stocking alcohol next week, here's where you can pick up drinks in London and area
A new list posted by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario shows you where you can purchase beer, cider, wine, and other alcoholic drinks starting next week.
Barrie
-
Photo posted online of homeless man in Midland sparks calls for government intervention
A long-time Midland resident who has been homeless for over two decades highlights the town's struggles with inadequate shelter and public perception, as local leaders push for more comprehensive solutions.
-
Dash cam footage shows rogue wheel hurtling down Highway 11
A frightening moment was captured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte as a loose wheel unexpectedly flew into traffic from the southbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Red ribbon campaign for My Friend's House
Wasaga Beach Kinette's hosting a ribbon campaign in aid of My Friend's House.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwestern Ont.
The driver of a passenger vehicle was killed early this morning in a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 near Dryden.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot farmers take tractor protest to Waterloo Regional council, demand to have their voices heard
Tractors made their way through downtown Kitchener on Wednesday, a slow-moving protest of Waterloo Region’s handling of the Wilmot land acquisition and assembly process.
-
Convenience stores where you can buy beer, wine and cider starting next week
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
-
Listowel cinema closed until further notice following crash
A cinema in Listowel has closed after a collision yesterday afternoon.
Windsor
-
‘Whatever we've been trying, clearly it's not working’: The search to end homelessness
The City of Windsor and the Ontario government continue to tackle the growing homeless population.
-
Fentanyl and shotgun seized after drug trafficking investigation
Chatham-Kent police seized fentanyl and a sawed-off shotgun after drug trafficking investigation.
-
Here's how much Canadians made per week, on average: Statistics Canada
Canadian weekly earnings remained consistent with months prior, but still four per cent higher than the same time last year, Statistics Canada reported Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
‘A home to be loved’: Manitoba historical landmark up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
-
Classes cancelled at RRC Polytech's Notre Dame Campus Thursday morning
Thursday morning classes are cancelled at Red River College Polytechnic’s Notre Dame Campus due to a power outage.
-
Province to announce initiative to tackle violent crime and retail theft
Manitoba will announce a new initiative to combat the growing problem of retail theft and violent crime in the province.
Regina
-
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is investigating two government MLAs – Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill and Gary Grewal.
-
One-way streets continue to cause confusion in downtown Regina
It was the kryptonite of many Saskatchewan drivers taking their road test: One-way streets. However, the component has not been mandatory since November of 2017 – leaving mixed feelings with many.
-
How far along are Regina's 2024 construction projects?
Regina commuters will have to contend with detours for a little while longer, as construction season passes the halfway mark.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital sees building temporarily shuttered due to water damage
Part of Saskatchewan's largest hospital is facing extensive water damage.
Vancouver
-
Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise
The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.
-
Vancouver artists decry FIFA World Cup poster contest
A pitch to B.C. artists to create a poster to represent Vancouver as the host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is facing criticism as an “unethical” request.
-
Back to school: How parents can help kids transition back smoothly
Next week, kids across British Columbia will return to school – a new chapter that one expert says can often be met with mixed emotions.
Vancouver Island
-
Incumbent BC United MLAs ponder futures as Conservatives after party demise
The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.
-
Vancouver artists decry FIFA World Cup poster contest
A pitch to B.C. artists to create a poster to represent Vancouver as the host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is facing criticism as an “unethical” request.
-
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.