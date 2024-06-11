Eastern Shore, N.S., ready for first-ever burger fest

Restaurants up and down Eastern Shore, N.S., are getting their patties, buns, and condiments ready for a surge of customers as the area hosts its first-ever burger fest this month.

“All of the restaurants that are involved are going to make a special burger for the event,” Will Gilligan, owner of the Old No. 7 Restaurant and Sports Bar in Jeddore, told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly on Tuesday. “We’re doing the Rocky Balboa burger where Eastern Shore meets Philadelphia.”

The Eastern Shore Burger Fest features 17 food establishments, all offering unique takes on the classic meal.

“If you were going to try to do this 10, 15 years ago, it wouldn’t happen,” Gilligan said. “There (weren’t) that many places along the Shore. I feel that this has become a culinary destination.”

The Henley House burger for Eastern Shore Burger Fest. (Source: Katie Kelly/CTV News Atlantic)

Not all of the burgers feature a typical meat patty and bun combination. The Martinique Desserterie in Musquodoboit Harbour is offering a dessert burger.

“It’s a doughnut base,” said co-owner Ola Jackson. “It’s going to be a vanilla glaze with some sesame seeds on it, so it totally looks like a burger bun.

“It’s only our first year in business, so to be able to participate in so many fun events like this one, we’re just really grateful.”

Meryl Atkinson originally hails from Wales, so it’s only fitting she’s offering a Welsh burger (featuring 50 per cent beef and 50 per cent lamb) at the Henley House in Sheet Harbour.

Atkinson is hopeful this burger week will encourage people to visit the area.

“I think it’s nice that we have something else to bring them down this way,” she said.

The burger fest will run from June 15 to 23 and proceeds will go towards local food banks.

