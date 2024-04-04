Edmundston, N.B., man pleads guilty to sexual assault, voyeurism charges

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to sexual assaults in Moncton and Edmundston, N.B., across more than 10 years.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received a report about a decade-old sexual assault in the Moncton region in June 2023. After an investigation, police learned a person used a “noxious substance” to make the victim unconscious before the assault.

Officers used a search warrant at two spots in the Greater Moncton region and arrested the 36-year-old man.

Jonathan Luc Beaulieu appeared in court in July 2023 and was charged with several offences. He was remanded into custody pending a trial.

The release says police identified more victims in Moncton and Edmundston between 2010 and 2023. They also learned the accused worked in Alberta and could have potentially committed offences there.

On March 21, Beaulieu pleaded guilty to:

three counts of sexual assault with a weapon

two counts of voyeurism

two counts of sexual assault

two counts of distributing intimate images

assault

overcoming resistance

administering a noxious substance

Beaulieu will be sentenced on May 28.

"This is still an active investigation," said Sgt. Sylvette Hebert with the Codiac Regional RCMP in the release. "There could be other potential victims and it would be highly likely that they have gaps in their memory but regardless, it would be important for them to have the courage to contact police in order for us to speak with them, or anyone else with information relevant to this investigation."

