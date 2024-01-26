ATLANTIC
More

    • Eskasoni man charged with aggravated assault against N.S. officer: RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    An Eskasoni man is facing several assault and threat charges after he allegedly injured a Nova Scotia RCMP officer on Wednesday.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a reported disturbance at a Spencers Lane residence around 9:03 a.m. They learned a man had a verbal altercation with two occupants in the building before fleeing the scene.

    Police say two officers found the man at a Mountain Road residence and when they tried to arrest him, he attacked them. One officer suffered “serious injuries” and additional officers helped restrain the man.

    Gerard Toney, 29, was charged with:

    • aggravated assault of a peace officer
    • assault of a peace officer
    • two counts of failing to comply with probation
    • six counts of failing to comply with release conditions
    • two counts of uttering threats
    • being unlawfully in a dwelling house

    Toney was remanded into custody and he’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mexico high schoolers take up arms after village kidnappings

    A volunteer police force in rural Mexico that says it has been overwhelmed by local kidnappings has recruited schoolchildren as young as 12 to join its ranks, the latest sign of how some parts of the country are struggling to cope with organized crime.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News