Eskasoni man charged with aggravated assault against N.S. officer: RCMP

An Eskasoni man is facing several assault and threat charges after he allegedly injured a Nova Scotia RCMP officer on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a reported disturbance at a Spencers Lane residence around 9:03 a.m. They learned a man had a verbal altercation with two occupants in the building before fleeing the scene.

Police say two officers found the man at a Mountain Road residence and when they tried to arrest him, he attacked them. One officer suffered “serious injuries” and additional officers helped restrain the man.

Gerard Toney, 29, was charged with:

aggravated assault of a peace officer

assault of a peace officer

two counts of failing to comply with probation

six counts of failing to comply with release conditions

two counts of uttering threats

being unlawfully in a dwelling house

Toney was remanded into custody and he’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.