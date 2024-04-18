Fair weather Friday followed by weekend rain, showers in Maritimes

Cooler nights and mornings aside, it has been a fairly quiet week for weather in the Maritimes. The days have generally featured a mix of sun and cloud along with periods of scattered showers.

Fair for Friday

With a ridge of high pressure moving across the Maritimes Friday, weather conditions are expected to be fair. It could be chilly in the morning with temperatures ranging from -2 to +2 C around the Maritimes. Mainly sunny conditions are expected for the afternoon with just some broken, high cloud arriving from the west. High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid teens with the exception of Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island, and the coastlines of the region, which will reach five-to-nine degrees. Wind variable in direction sustained 10-to-20 km/h with gusts 20-to-40 km/h. These are typical breezy conditions for us this time of the year.

Cloud cover will continues to increase from the west through Friday night. Showers will arrive in northwestern New Brunswick overnight and early Saturday morning.

A brisk start to the day but generally pleasant in the afternoon. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Weekend rain and showers

Light rain and showers will develop for New Brunswick Saturday morning with a chance of showers in southwestern Nova Scotia and western Prince Edward Island. The remainder of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have a chance of showers beginning Saturday afternoon.

Showers turn to rain for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island Saturday evening and night. The rain will clear most of the Maritimes before sunrise on Sunday. Cape Breton could remain in the rain for Sunday morning before it clears by noon. There will be a chance of showers for the remainder of Sunday, though they are expected to be widely scattered in coverage.

Rain totals for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island look to range 10-to-30 mm. Pockets of locally higher amounts — 30-to-50 mm — may be possible for the South Shore of Nova Scotia. Rain totals ranging from a few to several millimetres could fall in New Brunswick.

Showers turn to rain for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday evening and night. Mostly lighter rain or showers are expected for New Brunswick from the system. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Maritime fire programs

Fire and burn restriction programs are now active for all three Maritime provinces. Provincial restrictions are typically updated at 2 p.m. and should be checked before burning or recreational fires. There may also be additional municipal restrictions and requirements for outdoor fires and those should be checked as well as in many cases they can override the provincial restrictions.

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island have posted their fire regulations online.