First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement

The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.

In a statement on social media, Karla MacFarlane, who represents Pictou West as an MLA, said she was retiring from provincial politics after 11 years.

“I will miss my colleagues, but the time has come for me to begin another chapter,” MacFarlane said in the statement. “My focus is now to spend time with family and friends and invest in my wellbeing. I look forward with hope and anticipation to a new chapter.”

MacFarlane, first elected in 2013, was re-elected in 2017 and 2021. She served as interim leader in 2018 and as minister for the departments of Community Services and L’nu Affairs.

In a separate statement, Premier Tim Houston thanked MacFarlane for her service and work as an MLA.

“She led the party through some difficult times with courage and strength,” Houston said. “There is no doubt Karla is a trailblazer and a wonderful role model to so many.

“I am forever grateful for Karla’s wisdom, kindness and friendship over the past decade working together for Pictou County and Nova Scotia.”

