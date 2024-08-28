Former Fredericton inspector returns as new police chief

A former inspector with the Fredericton Police Force is the new chief for the organization.

According to a news release from the City of Fredericton, Gary Forward, who joined the Fredericton force in 1989 as a constable, will become the new chief of police on Sept. 9. Current chief Martin Gaudet announced his retirement earlier this summer.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to former Chief Martin Gaudet for his unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership in this role,” Forward said in the release. “I look forward to building upon the Force’s strong foundation and as always, I will strive for excellence in serving and protecting our community.”

The release says Forward reached the rank of inspector in Fredericton in 2007. He later worked with the RCMP and the Department of Justice and Public Safety before becoming chief of the Woodstock Police Force in 2019. He is also the current president of the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police and sits on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

“We welcome Chief Forward back to the Fredericton Police Force,” said Mayor Kate Rogers. “His experience and expertise in complex policing issues and his commitment to community policing will be instrumental as we continue to grow and develop a modern police force that serves and protects our beautiful city.”

