    • Former N.S. cabinet minister dies: premier

    Nova Scotia Energy Minister Gordon Balser, left, and Prince Edward Island Minister of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Enviroment Chester Gillan, co-chairs of a meeting of energy and enviroment ministers, share a light moment in Halifax on Monday, Oct. 28, 2002. (Source: CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan) Nova Scotia Energy Minister Gordon Balser, left, and Prince Edward Island Minister of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Enviroment Chester Gillan, co-chairs of a meeting of energy and enviroment ministers, share a light moment in Halifax on Monday, Oct. 28, 2002. (Source: CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)
    A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.

    In a statement Thursday, Houston said Gordon Balser, who was first elected to represent Digby-Annapolis in 1998, recently passed away. Balser served as a teacher and principal before entering the world of politics.

    As an MLA, Balser acted as minister of Economic Development, Transportation and Public Works, Energy and Agriculture and Fisheries.

    “No matter what portfolio he held, Gordon was steadfast in his commitment to making Nova Scotia stronger,” Houston said.

    The website of the Governor General of Canada lists Balser as a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002.

    Balser’s daughter, Jill, currently serves as the minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.

    “On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Gordon’s wife Wendy, his daughters Jill, Erin and Anne, and everyone who loved and respected him,” Houston said.

