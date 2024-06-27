ATLANTIC
More

    • French president postpones trip to New Brunswick amid election battle

    French President Emmanuel Macron waits for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at the Elyseee Palace in Paris. Macron called snap elections following the defeat of his centrist alliance at European Union elections earlier this month. Voters will choose lawmakers for the National Assembly in two rounds on June 30 and July 7. (Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus) French President Emmanuel Macron waits for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at the Elyseee Palace in Paris. Macron called snap elections following the defeat of his centrist alliance at European Union elections earlier this month. Voters will choose lawmakers for the National Assembly in two rounds on June 30 and July 7. (Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Share
    FREDERICTON -

    The New Brunswick government says French President Emmanuel Macron has called off a planned visit to the province next month.

    A statement today from Premier Blaine Higgs's office said the province was notified by the French Consulate this week that the visit has been postponed but gave no further details.

    Macron is embroiled in a divisive political battle with the first round of voting in France's high-stakes legislative elections just three days away, and a second round set for July 7.

    Earlier this month, Higgs was criticized by the opposition for boasting that Macron's visit to Canada was the result of a trip to France last year by his tourism minister.

    The Progressive Conservative premier announced in the legislature on June 6 that Macron would be visiting New Brunswick after a Liberal member criticized a costly one-week trip last September to France and the United Kingdom by the minister and three of her colleagues.

    Higgs credited the trip for inspiring Macron's planned visit to the province, which he called "truly impressive."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

    -- With files from The Associated Press

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News