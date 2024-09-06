Halifax-area tiny homes near completion

In just over a month-and-a-half, a new tiny home community will open its doors in Halifax, providing housing for those experiencing homelessness.

“The tiny home project is supportive housing, so it is one step on the housing continuum that brings people into independence,” explained Suzanne Ley, executive director of employment supports and income assistance with Nova Scotia’s Department of Community Services.

The project, spearheaded by the province, is nearing completion, with more than half of the homes already in place.

“There will be 60 units, 10 that are double occupancy and 50 that are single. Like many of our projects, the service provider will move folks in with a phased approach,” said Ley.

The development, designed to house individuals, couples and people with pets, offers a fresh start. However, not everyone who qualifies will be able to move in together due to guidelines regarding who can share the units.

Seventy-seven-year old Judith Howe, who hoped to live with her friend, George, recently discovered they won’t be allowed to share a space because they are not a couple.

“I thought, ‘Finally, we got a place to go that we can call home,’ but then that changed,” said Howe. “They wanted to put George in one and myself in another and we have to be together because he’s got health issues and I have health issues.”

A tiny homes community in Lower Sackville, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)

They both have lived together for years. Howe said they had to leave the unit they were renting because of the cost was going up. She said they have been living on the street since.

During the night, the encampment she lives on can get loud. She said she expects that will be the case with the tiny homes as well because they are metres apart from one another, which she considers too close.

“You don’t know what your neighbour is going to do or what this neighbour is going to say and you’re in between them,” she said.

While the province has not announced a service provider yet, it says people living in the homes will have security on the ground and will also have access to various resources.

“Things like housing support, mental health supports, employment skills training,” said Ley. “Really, it’s depending on who the residents are and (what) they need.”

The province said the rules and regulations for living in the homes are still being discussed. It will announce the service provider next week.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.