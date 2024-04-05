Halifax police arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with knife, stole vehicle

A 40-year-old man is in custody after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and stealing a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a weapons call on Yorkshire Avenue around 5:40 p.m. They learned a man armed with a knife allegedly approached a woman in a parking lot, demanded her property, and fled in her vehicle.

The woman was not injured.

Police say they soon found the vehicle and arrested the suspect on Catherine Street.

Sean David Ouellet was scheduled to appear in court on Friday to face charges of:

robbery with an offensive weapon

mischief

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

uttering threats

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

