Halifax police seize 50 pounds of cannabis at business

The Halifax Regional Police arrested four people for illegally selling cannabis on Wednesday.

According to a news release from police, officers searched a Highfield Park Drive business in Dartmouth, N.S., as part of an ongoing investigation. They learned cannabis was being illegally sold from the location and arrested four people at the scene.

Police say they seized 50 pounds of cannabis, 400 edibles, 300 grams of cannabis resin, and $3,000 in cash.

Thomas Kenneth Durfee, 39, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday while an unnamed 21-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 53-year-old woman are scheduled to appear at a later date to answer charges of:

possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing

possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

possession, producing, selling, distributing, or importing anything with the intent to use it to produce, sell, or distribute illicit cannabis

laundering proceeds of crime

promoting cannabis or a cannabis accessory or service related to cannabis

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000