Less humid air to arrive Friday after rain in Maritimes

The area of rain, along with embedded downpours and thunderstorms, continues to clear west-to-east across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon into evening. By 3 p.m. the rain should be in the process of clearing eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. By 5 p.m. the last of that rain should clear Sydney and Cape Breton.

The rain has totalled five-to-20 mm for many areas. Some locations have reported totals as high as 30-to-50 mm, likely due to a downpour or thunderstorm moving directly over.

The band of rain clears east Thursday afternoon into early evening. Scattered showers trail behind it. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Late day thunderstorm risk

Though the main band of rain is clearing east, there remains a risk of isolated thunderstorms in the Maritimes into Thursday evening. A round of scattered showers is expected to develop in New Brunswick with a risk of isolated thunderstorms among them. The risk extends until about 7-to-9 p.m., after which any developed thunderstorms should be dissipating. The remaining scattered showers move across the Maritimes through the night.

Among the developing Thursday afternoon and evening showers in New Brunswick there is a risk of isolated thunderstorms. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Sunny and less humid for Friday

The wind direction becomes northwest behind the passing rain and showers. The northwest wind will draw in less humid air from northern Quebec into the Maritimes. Expect a drier, fresher feel to the air. There is mostly a fair weather mix of sun and cloud for Friday. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers for eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and northern/eastern areas of Nova Scotia. High temperatures will be in the high-teens to low-twenties.

A less humid brand of air brought into the Maritimes for Friday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Canada Day long weekend rain

Saturday’s weather is still looking fair. There will be some increasing cloudiness through the day along with high temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties. There will be comfortable levels of humidity.

The start of the long weekend is fair. Rain and showers returning for Sunday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Sunday is wet with rain, showers, and fog. There is a risk of downpours and thunderstorms embedded within the rain. There is a gusty southwest wind for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island with peak gusts of 40-to-70 km/h.

Monday still a crapshoot. The front bringing the wet weather Sunday may stall near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia on Monday. That keeps the possibility of rain in the forecast for that province, especially Atlantic coastal areas. It also keeps a chance of showers for Prince Edward Island. New Brunswick looks better with a mix of sun and cloud expected.